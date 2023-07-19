Letter: Waikiki residents would use bridge over Ala Wai

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jan Rensel’s letter about our pedestrian bridge over the Ala Wai Canal is troubling (“Trouble would follow bridge over Ala Wai,” Star-Advertiser, July 16).

Rensel sees her neighborhood’s “inconvenience” to Waikiki as a plus, and makes broad-brush, offensive generalizations about my fellow citizens of Waikiki. Her solution would appear to prevent those who don’t “live, work or legitimately use the parks” from entering Moiliili.

In truth, many of the people who currently use the “canoe hale, playgrounds and community gardens,” not to mention learn and teach at the mauka-side schools, live in Waikiki. I ride my bike along the bike path on the mauka side weekly. And I am guessing those in Moiliili take their out-of-town visitors to my Waikiki neighborhood or visit our beaches.

Trying to prevent connectivity improvements like our bridge, and delaying flood prevention improvements, is not very neighborly.

Jeffrey Merz

Waikiki

