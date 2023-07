Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This fall, keiki will have a new, welcome defense against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can cause severe illness in children under 5. The monoclonal antibody vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

RSV is the second leading cause of hospitalization in the nation, sending about 80,000 keiki ages 5 and younger and 60,000 seniors 65 and older to U.S. hospitals each year. Vaccine research was supercharged by the onslaught of COVID-19. Now, a shot for pregnant women to protect yet-unborn infants is also under consideration for FDA approval. Two vaccines for older adults have been OK’d in recent months.