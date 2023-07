Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You can understand why Kunia Village residents might react to getting the all-clear to drink their tap water with a healthy skepticism. The so-called “forever chemicals” — per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — reportedly have been cleared from two wells that supply their potable water. First, there’s grasping the concept that something called “forever” is now gone, even after two months of water flushing. Then there’s the overall damage to trust in general. A periodic recheck will be essential.