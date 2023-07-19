Editorial: Tenants suffer as repairs go undone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The problems besetting a 1995 condo/rental building developed by the Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA) on Queen Street, across from the Kawaiaha‘o Church grounds, have been serious enough to interfere with the quality of life for its limited- income tenants.

That raises serious concerns about HCDA’s commitment to responsible management of its projects, at a crucial time for the state authority.

HCDA is responsible for the maintenance and management of the Honuakaha complex, which it developed through a limited partnership, with 150 apartments rented to low-income seniors and 93 units sold as moderately priced condos. Yet complaints by tenants and condo owners have exposed a disturbing number of problems:

>> Ongoing water leaks into the building’s garage from a second-floor courtyard designed for common recreational use, but long closed to occupants. There is worry that the persistent water damage has undermined Honuakaha’s structural integrity.

>> A sewage leak in the garage, which management at first treated inadequately.

>> Continuing problems with hot-water delivery.

>> Mold, mildew and water damage in rental units.

>> Out-of-service elevators.

>> Unreasonable delays in replacing or repairing broken plumbing fixtures, stoves and more.

At an April 5 HCDA board meeting, Executive Director Craig Nakamoto reported that staff had met with tenants, and said problems would be addressed.

Yet, on April 12, property manager Locations Hawaii sent a tenant owing just 50 cents a stern warning, stating that if the money was not paid by April 23, her rental agreement would be terminated.

As Nakamoto had noted at the board meeting: “There’s room for improvement.”

That’s for sure. Honuakaha, built in 1995, is naturally going to need repairs, but that is precisely why a building’s owner must stay on top of necessary maintenance and provide responsive management. On both of these counts, HCDA dropped the ball.

HCDA controls the building’s condominium association, and with members on the association’s board, the agency should have been fully apprised and on top of potential structural issues. And while HCDA contracts out its property management, that’s no excuse for allowing mismanagement — or a lack of management — to continue.

Last month, HCDA and Locations told elected officials who had been contacted by residents that a contractor has been hired to work on courtyard waterproofing and drainage problems, and an engineer would be retained to assess whether structural deficiencies have been caused by water damage. Good.

But Nakamoto also relayed a series of excuses. He explained that while there may be water damage, remediation can take a long time to arrange, what with the need for contractor bids and materials and such. The hot- water delays and mold? Troubleshooting is ongoing.

Given the health and safety issues involved, and the burden on residents of living under substandard conditions, HCDA must strive to do better.

Problems at Honuakaha have been connected to the very low rents collected there. It’s true that because rents started low, and were not raised by full allowable amounts over the years, it has affected collection of maintenance fee reserves. Maintenance of other very low-income properties, public and private, has also been a scandal in Honolulu. But this cannot continue.

Regular scrutiny of affordable housing management and minimum standards for maintenance must be required, whatever the responsible agency. If legislation is necessary to require it, then it is past time for lawmakers to get to work on this. And if HCDA performance and staffing needs closer scrutiny, it’s time for that to happen.

On June 21, Gov. Josh Green signed legislation tasking the HCDA with developing as many as 10,000 low-cost, leasehold homes on state- and county-owned land in urban areas. The last thing Hawaii needs is for these leasehold properties to be left to languish, as Honuakaha has.