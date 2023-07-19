comscore Editorial: Tenants suffer as repairs go undone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Tenants suffer as repairs go undone

  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.

The problems besetting a 1995 condo/rental building developed by the Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA) on Queen Street, across from the Kawaiaha‘o Church grounds, have been serious enough to interfere with the quality of life for its limited- income tenants. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Population size a factor in number of gun deaths

Scroll Up