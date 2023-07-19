comscore Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council bill targets lying to get ‘monster home’ permit

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“Monster homes, as we know, have been a safety issue all throughout my district … because the people submitting the plans made false statements, they made false depictions on their plans.”</strong> <strong>Tyler Dos Santos-Tam</strong> <em>City Council member</em>

A measure meant to prohibit giving false statements to city planners as a means of cracking down on “monster homes” has drawn sharp criticism from some who say the language in the draft bill is too vague, too punitive and will lead to more waste in local government. Read more

