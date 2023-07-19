comscore Kokua Line: Why isn’t emergency proclamation only for affordable housing? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why isn’t emergency proclamation only for affordable housing?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Question: Auwe! If the governor is going to suspend important laws to fast-track housing construction, it should be only affordable housing! Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Samuel Spurrier and Ashley Takitani Leahey

Scroll Up