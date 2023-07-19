comscore Man held without bail in Mexico meth case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man held without bail in Mexico meth case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A man was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges that he helped a drug trafficking organization move methamphetamine and money between Hilo, Mexico and California. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Samuel Spurrier and Ashley Takitani Leahey

Scroll Up