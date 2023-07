Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Westin Maui Resort &Spa, Ka‘anapali has announced the appointment of Samuel Spurrier as the resort’s director of sales and marketing. He has 12 years of experience in hospitality. Prior to joining The Westin Maui, Spurrier held several key positions at Wailea Beach Resort since 2012. Most recently, he was the director of group sales and led the strategic luxury repositioning and transformation of the hotel. He was also the hotel’s senior sales executive and multiproperty senior sales manager. He began his hospitality career in 2010 at The Kahala Hotel &Resort.

Maui Land &Pineapple Co. Inc. has appointed Ashley Takitani Leahey as vice president of community development, effective Aug. 1. Takitani Leahey is a fifth-generation Maui resident and brings over a decade of experience leading communications, marketing and community relations for leading Hawaii companies and nonprofit organizations. Most recently, she was director of communications and development for Ohana Pacific Health and Hale Makua Health Services, where she focused on brand management, public relations, grants and engagement with the community and board of directors. Previously, she was the statewide marketing director for Blue Zones Project-Hawaii, where she led strategic marketing and public relations to support numerous community initiatives.

