Allisen Corpuz clinches spot on U.S. Solheim Cup team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz is among three players who have clinched spots on the United States Solheim Cup team, according to a story posted to LPGA.com on Tuesday. Read more

