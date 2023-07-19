Allisen Corpuz clinches spot on U.S. Solheim Cup team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz is among three players who have clinched spots on the United States Solheim Cup team, according to a story posted to LPGA.com on Tuesday.

Corpuz, a Punahou graduate from Kapolei, is ranked third in the U.S. Solheim Cup standings with 348.50 points and is assured of finishing in the top seven, as are No. 1 Nelly Korda (422.50 points) and No. 2 Lilia Vu (416.50). Danielle Kang enters the week in fourth with 281 points.

Corpuz shot up the rankings with her victory in the U.S. Women’s Open on July 9 and clinched her spot on the U.S. roster with a solo second-place finish at the Dana Open on Sunday in Ohio. She is slated to make her Solheim Cup debut when the U.S. takes on Europe in the team event set for Sept. 22-24 in Andalucia, Spain.

Corpuz will be the second player from Hawaii to compete in the Solheim Cup, joining Michelle Wie West, who made five appearances in the event, the last coming in 2017.

“Playing in the Solheim Cup has been a huge goal of mine, and it’s special to know that I’ve achieved that,” Corpuz said in the LPGA.com post. “Team golf is so different from our usual competitions, so I’m looking forward to being part of a team and the match play.”

The remainder of the 12-member U.S. team will be finalized on Aug. 28. Along with the top seven finishers in the standings, the roster will include the next two highest-ranked players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings not already on the team and three players selected by U.S. captain Stacy Lewis.

The U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach was Corpuz’s first tour victory and she was the first American to claim the title since 2016. She followed up the win by shooting 18 under in the Dana Open, closing with a 65 on Sunday to finish three shots behind Linn Grant of Sweden, who ranks second in Europe’s Solheim Cup standings.

Corpuz has four top-five finishes this season, including a tie for fourth at the Chevron Championship, the season’s first major.

“I absolutely love watching Allisen play golf,” Lewis said in the release. “I watched her last few holes at Pebble Beach — her grip pressure, her face, her emotions, they never changed. She makes the game look so effortless. All of this is definitely going to work to her advantage at Finca Cortesin when she’s alongside a player partner and grinding through tough matches. Her consistency and her ball-striking are great assets for the team.”

Corpuz is taking a week off while the tour continues at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Next up is the season’s fourth major, the Amundi Evian Championship, July 27-30 in France.

Corpuz left Ohio ranked fourth in the Race to the CME Globe standings, sixth in the World Golf Rankings, second in the Rolex Player of the Year standings, and first in official money with more than $2.64 million in earnings this season.