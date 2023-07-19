comscore Leia Chung advances at Girls Junior championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Leia Chung advances at Girls Junior championship

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Leia Chung of Wahiawa was the lone Hawaii golfer to advance after two rounds of stroke play at the 74th Girls Junior Championship at the Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club’s Blue Course. Read more

