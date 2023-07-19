Leia Chung advances at Girls Junior championship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Leia Chung of Wahiawa was the lone Hawaii golfer to advance after two rounds of stroke play at the 74th Girls Junior Championship at the Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club’s Blue Course. Read more

Chung, a Leilehua alum who is an incoming sophomore at Boise State, shot a 3-over 75 on Tuesday for a 151 total, which tied her for 55th place. The top 64 players advanced to today’s match play first round.

Kalani alum Kara Kaneshiro, a rising freshman at Colorado State, shot a 77 on Tuesday and missed the cut by a shot at 152. Punahou senior Nicole Ikeda shot a 79 Tuesday and finished with a two-round total of 167.

Yana Wilson, 16, of Henderson, Nev., carded a 4-under 68 and finished at 6-under 138. The defending champion finished one shot better than 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis.

Chung is seeded 57th and plays No. 8 seed Sara Im of Duluth, Ga., in match play today. The 36-hole championship is on Saturday.

Zuniga named UH pitching coach

Hawaii baseball head coach Rich Hill announced Tuesday the addition of Keith Zuniga as pitching coach.

Zuniga spent the past three seasons at New Mexico State, including time last season as the Aggies’ interim head coach. He also served as New Mexico State’s recruiting coordinator.

Zuniga replaces Mathew Troupe, who was with UH since 2021.

Zuniga pitched for Bethune-Cookman and was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 35th round of the 2014 MLB draft but decided to return for his senior year. He also coached for six seasons at Bethune-Cookman.