Las Vegas has become a prep football hotbed

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  There also is a 5,000-seat stadium, above, with individual seats and a practice field.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    There also is a 5,000-seat stadium, above, with individual seats and a practice field.

  Bishop Gorman, a private high school in the Vegas suburb of Summerlin, boasts a $100 million athletics center with state-of-the-art weight-training facilities.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bishop Gorman, a private high school in the Vegas suburb of Summerlin, boasts a $100 million athletics center with state-of-the-art weight-training facilities.

Football dreams can grow in a desert. At the turn of the century, only the temperatures made Las Vegas a football hot spot. But as the population grew and cost of living remained relatively low, the boom created more communities and more schools and, eventually, better high school football programs. Read more

