comscore Column: Unlike China, U.S. struggles to build, deliver infrastructure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Unlike China, U.S. struggles to build, deliver infrastructure

  • By Akhil Ramesh and Brandt K. Mabuni
  • Today
  • Updated 7:13 p.m.

The Biden administration has championed the revival of manufacturing and building infrastructure through industrial policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Read more

