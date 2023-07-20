Letter: Artificial intelligence can’t compete with love

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Columnist David Brooks is one of the latest commentators to express shock and alarm at the performance level of allegedly intelligent computers (“Humans soon to be eclipsed as artificial intelligence gains consciousness,” Star-Advertiser, July 17). The science- fiction fear of humans being replaced by machines is loose in the land.

Thank God for Polynesia. It emphasizes the culture of “aloha.”

A machine cannot love. Caring holds the universe together.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

