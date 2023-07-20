Letter: Culture wars distract from common concerns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My mother used to say, “The pendulum always swings back.” Read more

She passed away in 2019 at age 97. She recalled college classmates who nearly died from back-alley abortions. This is why abortion was made legal.

Now we have a U.S. senator who is subordinating our military readiness to his own ideology, grandstanding for the MAGA base.

People like Harlan Crow give vast sums to support this tyranny of the minority and fan the flames of culture wars, possibly to keep us all distracted from real issues and common concerns such as widespread poverty and global warming.

Maybe it’s better to stop fighting one another and put the bite on some of these billionaires (who surround themselves with statues of dictators) so we can better care for the living souls among us, not to mention our home here on planet Earth.

When this pendulum swings back, likely some heads are going to roll.

Jared Wickware

Kalihi Valley

