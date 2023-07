Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tropical Storm Calvin has passed to the south of Hawaii island, which has escaped the serious flooding that was anticipated. Read more

Tropical Storm Calvin has passed to the south of Hawaii island, which has escaped the serious flooding that was anticipated.

Further good news: Counties seemed prepared for something much worse. Hawaii County had shelters ready, and even on Oahu, officials had crews out in advance to clear trouble spots: a clogged drainage culvert in Waimanalo, a sand plug in a Waianae stream, a drainage channel in Ewa Beach.

Let’s hope residents don’t shrug off their own preparedness for the next hazard.