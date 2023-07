Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On June 14, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike. That placed production of the TV series “NCIS: Hawai‘i,” a live-action “Lilo & Stitch” movie and a casting call for the live-action version of “Moana,” starring Dwayne Johnson, on hold, among other projects.

Actors say their future livelihoods are at stake, demanding better compensation and benefits, as well as controls on the use of artificial intelligence. With about 1,200 SAG-AFTRA members and hundreds of film industry workers here off the job because of the strike, Hawaii’s economy will be affected. It’s a costly reminder of the benefits the film industry brings to this state.