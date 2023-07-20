comscore Abuse victim of Makaha church elder entitled to $40M, judge says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Abuse victim of Makaha church elder entitled to $40M, judge says

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

A victim of childhood sexual abuse by an elder of the Makaha congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses is entitled to $40 million in damages, a Circuit Court judge has ruled. Read more

