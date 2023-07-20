Bill would waive late fees to limit abandoned cars

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To prevent more abandoned vehicles from appearing on Oahu’s public streets and roadways, a proposed city ordinance seeks to waive certain motor vehicle taxes, fees and penalties for those unable to pay them after a five-year period.

The City Council voted 7-1 last week — with Council member Val Okimoto dissenting — to pass Bill 37 beyond its first reading. Council member Andria Tupola, who introduced the measure in early June, was absent from the July 12 meeting.

As drafted, Bill 37 states: “The City Council finds that the problem of motor vehicles being abandoned on city roads has become an epidemic and that outstanding amounts owed by vehicle owners to the city, such as the city’s motor vehicle weight tax, are a primary contributor to the abandonment of motor vehicles in the city.

“The purpose of this ordinance, therefore, is to authorize the Director of Customer Services to waive all or a portion of certain sums owed by motor vehicle owners to the city with respect to their vehicles in certain circumstances.”

If approved as drafted, Bill 37 would amend the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu to allow waiving “vehicle weight taxes due and imposed by this article, and any penalties … for vehicles that have accrued five or more years of such taxes and penalties.”

Under state law, an abandoned vehicle is a vehicle parked on a public roadway that has not been attended to for more than 24 hours. Similarly, a derelict vehicle is a vehicle parked on a public roadway that is missing major components, rending it inoperable.

Each year, roughly 4,300 vehicles — out of Oahu’s more than 790,000 registered motor vehicles — are left abandoned somewhere on the island. There is a $160 fine for those caught abandoning a vehicle, according to the city.

Meanwhile, the idea to grant waivers to delinquent payers of taxes, fines and penalties on motor vehicles they own did not sit well with some at last week’s Council meeting.

“I understand the intent that these past-due fines can create or add to the problem of our abandoned vehicles,” resident Natalie Iwasa said. “But I ask you to find out from the administration whether all vehicles with unpaid fees and penalties are abandoned.”

The proposed waiver could create a situation with more unpaid fees “as people hear that if you let them go for a certain number of years they might be waived,” Iwasa added. “So I’m just concerned about the unintended consequences of this bill.”

In opposing Bill 37 as drafted, Okimoto said she was open to “a friendly amendment” but believes “that the people need to pay their fair share.”

And, she noted she was still trying to understand the purpose of the measure.

“In my understanding, driving on public roads is a privilege, not a constitutional, protected right,” Okimoto said. “So, in its current form, I’ll be voting in opposition to Bill 37.”