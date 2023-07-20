comscore Bill would waive late fees to limit abandoned cars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would waive late fees to limit abandoned cars

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

To prevent more abandoned vehicles from appearing on Oahu’s public streets and roadways, a proposed city ordinance seeks to waive certain motor vehicle taxes, fees and penalties for those unable to pay them after a five-year period. Read more

