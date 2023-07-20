comscore Man, 42, arrested in connection with McCully bar murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 42, arrested in connection with McCully bar murder

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed a 49-year-old man following an argument at a bar on South Beretania Street. Read more

On the Move: Eri Kim, William Ka‘eo Kane and Esper Caoagas

