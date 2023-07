Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Territorial Savings Bank has promotedEri Kim to branch manager at its Keeaumoku branch. Kim joined the bank in November 2009 as a loan officer. Read more

>> Territorial Savings Bank has promotedEri Kim to branch manager at its Keeaumoku branch. Kim joined the bank in November 2009 as a loan officer. In 2010 she was promoted to executive loan officer and director of Asian markets. She has over 19 years of banking and loan expertise. Kim is a graduate of Kyoto University, where she studied foreign studies.

Castle & Cooke has hired two new members to its team:

>> William Ka‘eo Kane has been appointed as project manager. Kane has more than 10 years of experience in development and finance. Prior to joining Castle & Cooke, he was a development manager at Brookfield Properties Development. He also held positions at Bank of Hawaii and Disney Vacation Club, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

>> Esper Caoagas has been named as desktop support analyst. He interned with Castle & Cooke Hawaii as an information technology assistant. Caoagas was a teacher’s aide for the computer-aided design class in the Engineering Academy at Farrington High School before graduating from Hono­lulu Community College with an associate degree in computing, electronics and networking technology.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.