Syphilis cases on the rise, says state DOH

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Amid an alarming rise in syphilis cases in Hawaii, the state Department of Health is urging health care providers to increase screenings for the disease, particularly among women who may become pregnant or are already pregnant in order to prevent the disease from being spread to their babies. Read more

