Hawaii News

United earns $1B, offers strong outlook

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

United Airlines said Wednesday it earned more than $1 billion in the second quarter despite canceling 3,800 flights in the past two weeks of June, when it struggled to recover from storms that crippled its key operation in New York. Read more

