comscore Former UH QB Cordeiro finds his way in San Jose | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former UH QB Cordeiro finds his way in San Jose

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro scrambled past Hawaii defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo during their meeting on last Nov. 26 in San Jose, Calif.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro scrambled past Hawaii defensive lineman Ezra Evaimalo during their meeting on last Nov. 26 in San Jose, Calif.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Chevan Cordeiro flashed a shaka while at the Mountain West Conference Media Days on Wednesday.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Chevan Cordeiro flashed a shaka while at the Mountain West Conference Media Days on Wednesday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro scrambled against Eastern Michigan in the Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 20, 2022. Eastern Michigan won 41-27.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro scrambled against Eastern Michigan in the Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 20, 2022. Eastern Michigan won 41-27.

The pieces of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro’s life have led to peace. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – July 20, 2023

Scroll Up