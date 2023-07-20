UH football offering youth ticket promotion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii football team is offering the “Keiki Season Ticket Package” for this upcoming season for games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

With the purchase of one or more adult season tickets in the Ewa end zone, each household may claim up to two free season tickets for children 13 and under.

All 1,000 tickets will be on a first-come, first-served basis through etickethawaii.com, and the promotion will last until Aug. 4 or while supplies last.

Those who take advantage of the promotion will be eligible for the same offer for the 2024 season.

The Rainbow Warriors open the season Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt. Their first home game is Sept. 1 against Stanford.