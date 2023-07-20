Hawaii Beat | Sports UH football offering youth ticket promotion By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii football team is offering the “Keiki Season Ticket Package” for this upcoming season for games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii football team is offering the “Keiki Season Ticket Package” for this upcoming season for games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. With the purchase of one or more adult season tickets in the Ewa end zone, each household may claim up to two free season tickets for children 13 and under. All 1,000 tickets will be on a first-come, first-served basis through etickethawaii.com, and the promotion will last until Aug. 4 or while supplies last. Those who take advantage of the promotion will be eligible for the same offer for the 2024 season. The Rainbow Warriors open the season Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt. Their first home game is Sept. 1 against Stanford. Previous Story Las Vegas has become a prep football hotbed Next Story Scoreboard – July 20, 2023