Scoreboard – July 20, 2023

CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled GOLF Hawaii State Junior Golf Association King Auto Group 12 & U State Championship At Honolulu Country Club Monday, Tuesday Boys 7-10 Logan Matsumoto 82-85—167 Jason Uno 86-82—168 Titan Suratt 91-92—183 Ace Nahiku Hickman 89-95—184 Kyle Schmidt 99-101—200 Henry Potts IV 115-109—224 11-12 Mason Miyashiro 80-82—162 Benjamin Penzes 80-85—165 Elatan Ree 81-91—172 Dean Pagliarini 89-85—174 Lancelot Wang 87-91—176 Girls 7-10 Lucy Cui 81-84—165 Madison Sur 88-91—179 Aubrey Bell 92-93—185 Audrey Fujikawa 91-95—186 Makayla Yonemura 105-101—206 Yaru Bey 105-101—206 11-12 Makena Yonemura 83-79—162 Brooke Asao 84-87—171 Angelina Lin 89-84—173 Tay-Lina Nakagawa 87-91—178 Nicole Oda 99-92—191 Oahu Country Club InvitationAL At Oahu Country Club Thursday through Saturday Open Flight 202—Keita Okada. 206—Kolbe Irei, Blaze Akana. 208—Evan Kawai. 215—Matt Ma. Mid-Am Flight 140—Matt Ma. 143—Joe Phengsavath. 144—Skye Inakoshi. 145—Shawn Sakoda, Jesse Rhymes. Senior Flight Gross 148—Brandan Kop. 154—Mark Murphy. 158—Mike Kawate, Chris Howard. 159—Rampal Singh, Skip Storm. Net 135—Brian Pang. 141—Tomi Yamada. 142—Glenn Hirayama. 147—Miles Moriyama. 149—Shawn Nakano. Super Senior Flight Gross 157—Shigeru Matsui, Phillip Anamizu. 158—Gary Kong. 161—Marc Rosen. 162—David Kawahara. Net 142—Ron Wall. 144—Ron Haranda. 145—Lenn Sakata, William McRoberts. 149—David Shoji. SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Fat Katz 12, Hui Ohana 7 Sportsmen 14, Golden Eages 9 Waipio 14, Makules 12 Lokahi 14, Kupuna Kane 8 Sons of Hawaii 20, Zen 15 Bad Company 18, Action 14 Go Deep 15, Kool Katz 2 Aikane 17, Islanders 5 Ho'o Ikaika 22, Yankees 18 Na Kahuna 15, P.H. Shipyard 14 Hawaiians 7, Firehouse 0