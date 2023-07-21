Honolulu police investigation closes Kapahulu Avenue

Honolulu police closed Kapahulu Avenue in both directions between Date Street and Ala Wai Boulevard this afternoon due to an investigation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

HPD officers were dispatched to Kapahulu Avenue in Kaimuki at 2:42 p.m. for a call about an argument.

Peter Dela Cruz, 76, a resident and business owner at 465 Kapahulu Ave., said HPD evacuated the five-story building reportedly due to a possible explosive on the property, which is near the intersection of Kainaina Avenue.

———

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Star-Advertiser photographer Cindy Ellen Russell contributed to this report.