Letter: Bill would strengthen U.S. presence in Pacific

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kudos to U.S. Rep. Ed Case for his role in promoting engagement between the U.S. and Pacific islands (“Case reintroduces bill for more Pacific isle engagement,” Star-Advertiser, July 14). Read more

