Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bill would strengthen U.S. presence in Pacific

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kudos to U.S. Rep. Ed Case for his role in promoting engagement between the U.S. and Pacific islands ("Case reintroduces bill for more Pacific isle engagement," Star-Advertiser, July 14).

The bill is based on mutual interests: combating transnational crime, illegal fishing and more. It also seeks to strengthen the U.S. presence in a region long overlooked by Washington policymakers, and an area that shields China's eastward expansion across the Pacific, putting Hawaii's security in jeopardy.

Bill Sharp
Moiliili