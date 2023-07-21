Letter: Bill would strengthen U.S. presence in Pacific

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to U.S. Rep. Ed Case for his role in promoting engagement between the U.S. and Pacific islands (“Case reintroduces bill for more Pacific isle engagement,” Star-Advertiser, July 14).

The bill is based on mutual interests: combating transnational crime, illegal fishing and more. It also seeks to strengthen the U.S. presence in a region long overlooked by Washington policymakers, and an area that shields China’s eastward expansion across the Pacific, putting Hawaii’s security in jeopardy.

Bill Sharp

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter