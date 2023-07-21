Letter: DMV should accept military ID cards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Do you know the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will not accept a military ID card? That seems strange to me.

But get this: When you finish the final step in being issued your driver’s license, you get a paper that notes it could be seven to eight weeks before your permanent license arrives.

During that time you are issued a temporary license. That paper has the following words: “If you intend to use your temporary card for identification purposes, we recommend that you also carry a secondary form of identification (passport, birth certificate, military ID, etc.”)

Hello, DMV. Are you listening?

Roger Williams

Kapolei

