Letter: DMV should accept military ID cards

Do you know the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will not accept a military ID card? That seems strange to me.

But get this: When you finish the final step in being issued your driver's license, you get a paper that notes it could be seven to eight weeks before your permanent license arrives. During that time you are issued a temporary license. That paper has the following words: "If you intend to use your temporary card for identification purposes, we recommend that you also carry a secondary form of identification (passport, birth certificate, military ID, etc.") Hello, DMV. Are you listening?

Roger Williams
Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter