Regarding news stories about skeptical responses to the governor’s housing proclamation: Ha! What’s new?

For more than 60 years, we’ve observed the same negative attitudes expressed by the same folks who just don’t get it.

That’s why we have such a drastic housing shortage on Oahu.

Leave our popular elected governor and his team to do their job (“Gov. Josh Green signs Hawaii housing emergency proclamation,” Star-Advertiser, July 18). They are responsible principals and they should be enthusiastically supported, not threatened or discouraged.

Mike McCormack

Kahala

