Letter: True faith vs. anti-LGBTQ religious discrimination

Recent restrictions of LGBTQ rights are repulsive hypocrisy. Persecuting people without understanding root causes demonstrates blind compliance with one’s faith and contradicts basic teachings.

The Bible teaches that we are all God’s children, created in his image — no exceptions for LGBTQ people.

When I was a young parent, I too felt uncomfortable with LGBTQs. My paradigm shifted when my child asked, “Dad, would you stop loving me if you found out that I am gay?”

How could one be a good Christian without loving everyone as you would yourself? It took an innocent child to stop me from being a hypocrite.

I have come to learn that a litmus test for one’s faith is, “The faith that’s true, makes us one.” I suggest we stop using religion as an excuse for discrimination and reflect on our true faith.

Adrian Chang

Hawaii Kai

