Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why are cars abandoned on the side of the road, eventually becoming a rusting eyesore? Read more

Why are cars abandoned on the side of the road, eventually becoming a rusting eyesore? City Council proponents of Bill 37 believe that inability or unwillingness to pay delinquent vehicle taxes, fees and penalties is a main reason, and that the city should have discretion to waive charges that have accrued for five years.

As one resident, Natalie Iwasa, testified, the Council needs to find out whether cars with past-due charges do end up abandoned. Some figures there would bolster the argument — or undermine it.