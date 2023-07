Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rates of infection with syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) have been climbing at an alarming rate in Hawaii, and for an unborn child whose mother is infected with syphilis, the consequences could be deadly. As many as 40% of babies born to women with untreated syphilis are stillborn or die from the infection.

The state Department of Health recommends more frequent screenings for pregnant women: in their first trimester; between 28 and 32 weeks; and at childbirth. The longterm fix: Bring STD infection rates down, via sex education and public health funding for prevention.