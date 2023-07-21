comscore City director reports drop in Honolulu building permit backlog | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City director reports drop in Honolulu building permit backlog

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting says it will employ new technology, more staff and greater job training opportunities for high school graduates and retirees to reduce the backlog of thousands of building permit applications that has weighed down the department for years. Read more

