HART board calls for more financial information on Honolulu rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART board calls for more financial information on Honolulu rail

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shimmick/Traylor/Granite JV, a California- and Indiana-based joint venture also known as STG, has filed a $99.1 million lawsuit against HART for alleged unpaid extra time and work. The contractor is building the 5.2-mile rail section from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street, including the Ahua station, above, at Lagoon Drive and Waiwai Loop.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The lawsuit claims HART failed to compensate STG for delays stemming from a prematurely issued contract and problems with utility relocation work that were beyond the company’s control and held up its work building the route, which runs past the airport. The Ahua station, above, at Lagoon Drive and Waiwai Loop is part of the section STG is building.

Just three weeks after the opening of the first segment of Skyline, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board is pressing its executive director for more financial information on ongoing construction of the city’s rail project and questioning why the board was not fully made aware of a $99.1 million lawsuit filed earlier this month by a contractor. Read more

