HART board calls for more financial information on Honolulu rail
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:37 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Shimmick/Traylor/Granite JV, a California- and Indiana-based joint venture also known as STG, has filed a $99.1 million lawsuit against HART for alleged unpaid extra time and work. The contractor is building the 5.2-mile rail section from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street, including the Ahua station, above, at Lagoon Drive and Waiwai Loop.
The lawsuit claims HART failed to compensate STG for delays stemming from a prematurely issued contract and problems with utility relocation work that were beyond the company’s control and held up its work building the route, which runs past the airport. The Ahua station, above, at Lagoon Drive and Waiwai Loop is part of the section STG is building.