UHA Health has announced three appointments and a new hire:

>> David Saito has been promoted to controller of UHA Health Insurance. He is a certified public accountant in Hawaii. Most recently, he was a UHA financial services manager. He joined the organization in 2020. Other previous positions include manager of financial reporting and technical accounting at Alexander &Baldwin, audit supervisor at accounting/consulting firm Accuity LLP and loan specialist at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

>> Jennifer Barad has been promoted to employer services manager. Barad has been with UHA for 18 years, starting as an enrollment serv­ices representative in 2005. She worked her way up to employer serv­ices enrollment supervisor. Most recently, she served as regulatory compliance administrator.

>> Jason Pierce has been appointed claim services manager. Most recently, he served as claim serv­ices supervisor. He started with UHA in 2015 as a health care services administrative clerk.

>> Rita Bertsch has joined UHA as a contracting manager. She most recently served as quality improvement manager at HMSA. She has over 20 years of insurance industry experience with nearly a decade in health insurance.

