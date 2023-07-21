Rearview Mirror: Pitcher and blond bombshell left an impact on the islands
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVE FONTANINI / L.A. TIMES
Hawaii Islander pitcher Bo Belinsky dated actress Mamie Van Doren. His biography was the “sexiest sports book ever written,” he said.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree