comscore State unravels case in love triangle murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State unravels case in love triangle murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

The state’s case against a 36-year-old East Honolulu man has been unfolding over the past few days with dramatic surveillance video showing the glow of a fire at his Wailupe home, a white pickup truck leaving his house and arriving near his wife’s ex-lover’s Waipahu office, as well as a return trip, and a hat that linked him to the crime scene. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: UHA Health

Scroll Up