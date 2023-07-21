comscore Chaminade, Hilo receive academic honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade, Hilo receive academic honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball teams on Thursday each received a National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award. Read more

Previous Story
Former UH QB Cordeiro finds his way in San Jose
Next Story
Television and radio – July 21, 2023

Scroll Up