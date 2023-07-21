Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade, Hilo receive academic honors By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball teams on Thursday each received a National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball teams on Thursday each received a National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award. The Silverswords and Vulcans were honored for having a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2022-23 academic calendar. Eight Silverswords and three Vulcans were NABC Honors Court recipients for maintaining at least a 3.2 GPA and being a junior or senior in class standings. Former Hawaii player Zoar Nedd also was an NABC Honors Court recipient. The Kapolei graduate, who spent four seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, entered the transfer portal after this past season. Previous Story Former UH QB Cordeiro finds his way in San Jose Next Story Television and radio – July 21, 2023