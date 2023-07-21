Chaminade, Hilo receive academic honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball teams on Thursday each received a National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award.

The Silverswords and Vulcans were honored for having a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2022-23 academic calendar.

Eight Silverswords and three Vulcans were NABC Honors Court recipients for maintaining at least a 3.2 GPA and being a junior or senior in class standings.

Former Hawaii player Zoar Nedd also was an NABC Honors Court recipient. The Kapolei graduate, who spent four seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, entered the transfer portal after this past season.