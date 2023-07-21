comscore Title time for Oahu’s best paddling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Title time for Oahu’s best paddling

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Manu O Ke Kai, above, are favorites to win titles.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Manu O Ke Kai, above, are favorites to win titles.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lanikai Canoe Club, above, are favorites to win titles.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lanikai Canoe Club, above, are favorites to win titles.

As outrigger canoe paddling’s championship weekend approaches, two of Oahu’s perennial powers are poised to continue dominant runs through their respective organizations. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – July 21, 2023

Scroll Up