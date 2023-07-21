Title time for Oahu’s best paddling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As outrigger canoe paddling’s championship weekend approaches, two of Oahu’s perennial powers are poised to continue dominant runs through their respective organizations.

Manu O Ke Kai aims to capture its fifth consecutive Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a Championship on Saturday, while Lanikai Canoe Club is also revved up for its “Drive for Five” at the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association Championship on Sunday. Both championship regattas will be held at Keehi Lagoon and are slated to begin around 8:30 a.m.

Haleiwa-based Manu O Ke Kai is riding a massive wave of momentum heading into Saturday’s championship slate. The orange-and-white-clad paddlers are looking to wrap up an undefeated season with a win and add to their run of 32 victories in Hui Wa‘a’s past 34 regattas dating back to 2017.

“We have a big club, and everyone has really bought into the training as we get down to it with the goal of winning every week,” said veteran Manu O Ke Kai paddler Tim Vierra. “We train and race to win, not just participate. It takes a lot of dedication to get to where we’re at.”

Manu will continue its “strength in numbers” strategy as its thriving keiki program produces points early in regattas, while up-and-coming and experienced adult competitors continue to rack up wins in droves throughout the afternoon as they compete collectively for the AAA Division (29-44 events) trophy. Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i, which won six Hui Wa‘a crowns in a seven-year stretch prior to Manu’s current run, is favored in the AA Division (15-28 events) along with Kaneohe and Lokahi, while the A Division (1-14 events) should be a back-and-forth affair featuring the Waikiki Beach Boys, Lahui O Koolauloa, Kamehameha, Windward Kai and Haleiwa Outrigger.

“It’s really important to use our numbers to our advantage because we practice and compete together as a family,” said Manu O Ke Kai paddler Kiani Watkins-Deckert, who saw her first action with her club’s marquee senior women’s crew earlier this season after working her way up from the amateur ranks. “We come together as one and cheer each other on no matter what race we’re in or if we get a seat in the canoe.”

Three-time defending Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association state champion Lanikai has won 26 consecutive official regattas, including OHCRA and state championship competitions, and 29 consecutive OHCRA regattas dating back to 2017. The green-and-white-clad paddlers are heavy favorites to carry the AAA Division (31-46 events) yet again, and will face challenges from Hui Nalu, Outrigger, Kailua and Keahiakahoe.

Lanikai Coach Scott Freitas likens his club’s continued success to climbing a mountain. The positive momentum established during the season, he said, got Lanikai to a prime position, and now it’s time to reach the peak.

“The goal at the beginning of the season was to take the state championship, so right now, we’re on the ascent to the top of that hill,” Freitas said. “Now is the time when we lean on our experienced, veteran paddlers who can help us get to the next level. We want to get on the elevator and ride it all the way to the top.”

Leeward Kai, Healani and Waikiki Surf Club are expected to contend for the AA Division (16-30 events) title, while Hui Lanakila, New Hope, Kai Oni, Koa Kai and Waimanalo are favorites in the A Division (0-15 events).

Winning crews at both regattas will earn 7 points toward their team standings, while second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points. The top four crews from each OHCRA event as determined by cumulative point standings earn automatic berths in the HCRA Championship regatta on Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay, while the top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event will also qualify for states.

Collectively, more than 5,000 paddlers ranging in age from 12-and-under to 75-and-above will participate this weekend, a clear sign that the sport has rebounded following the COVID-19 pandemic pause that wiped out the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“We’re always analyzing ourselves, taking a look at some video from practices to see what we can improve,” Lanikai steersman Karel Tresnak Jr. said in the days leading up to Sunday’s OHCRA Championship. “We’re trying to iron the little things out to get that edge. Hopefully we’ll continue to get faster and faster.”