Letter: Buy every resident a lottery ticket?

With all the hype and excitement on the mainland about the Powerball, we here in Hawaii can only dream of such a jackpot ("Winning $1 billion Powerball ticket sold in California," Star-Advertiser, Top News, July 20).

The reason we don't have a lottery is partly because of the impacts of the cost of a ticket and the fear of addictive gambling for those with that tendency.

What if the state would buy one ticket for all local residents? A $1 million investment would offer an exciting bit of hope to those struggling in our state.

Laura Santi
Waimanalo