Letter: Local TV ads cheer up viewer

Who else loves what I’m presuming are our homemade television ads: Beanie and the Kia guy, the roofing company employees cheering, the colorful Central Pacific Bank Hawaiian stilt with the excited flying fish, Uncle Jerome and the Hawaii Self-Storage ohana singing and dancing? They always make me smile. A talented young actor gets laughs with his lack of belief in just one word: “Garageritis???!!!”

They remind me of the days decades ago watching Melveen Leed and Russ Francis sweetly flirting. Thanks to the creative minds who decorate our programming.

Becky Faunce

Waikiki

