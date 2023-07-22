comscore Letter: Local TV ads cheer up viewer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Local TV ads cheer up viewer

Who else loves what I’m presuming are our homemade television ads: Beanie and the Kia guy, the roofing company employees cheering, the colorful Central Pacific Bank Hawaiian stilt with the excited flying fish, Uncle Jerome and the Hawaii Self-Storage ohana singing and dancing? Read more

