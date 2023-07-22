Editorial | Letters Letter: Local TV ads cheer up viewer Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Who else loves what I’m presuming are our homemade television ads: Beanie and the Kia guy, the roofing company employees cheering, the colorful Central Pacific Bank Hawaiian stilt with the excited flying fish, Uncle Jerome and the Hawaii Self-Storage ohana singing and dancing? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Who else loves what I’m presuming are our homemade television ads: Beanie and the Kia guy, the roofing company employees cheering, the colorful Central Pacific Bank Hawaiian stilt with the excited flying fish, Uncle Jerome and the Hawaii Self-Storage ohana singing and dancing? They always make me smile. A talented young actor gets laughs with his lack of belief in just one word: “Garageritis???!!!” They remind me of the days decades ago watching Melveen Leed and Russ Francis sweetly flirting. Thanks to the creative minds who decorate our programming. Becky Faunce Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Syphilis rates climb in Hawaii