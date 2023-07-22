comscore Letter: More buses outside rail line needed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: More buses outside rail line needed

I’m sorry to sound negative, but wouldn’t it have been nice if the city had bought 500 electric 50-passenger buses that would serve taxpayers who are now paying for the Skyline rail system they will never be able to use in Kailua, Waimanalo, Kaneohe, Laie, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waianae and Mililani? Read more

