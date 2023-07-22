Letter: More buses outside rail line needed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m sorry to sound negative, but wouldn’t it have been nice if the city had bought 500 electric 50-passenger buses that would serve taxpayers who are now paying for the Skyline rail system they will never be able to use in Kailua, Waimanalo, Kaneohe, Laie, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waianae and Mililani? Read more

I’m sorry to sound negative, but wouldn’t it have been nice if the city had bought 500 electric 50-passenger buses that would serve taxpayers who are now paying for the Skyline rail system they will never be able to use in Kailua, Waimanalo, Kaneohe, Laie, Haleiwa, Waialua, Waianae and Mililani? These are the folks who really need it, too.

Bill Romerhaus

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter