Alaska Airlines is expanding its workforce and routes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alaska Airlines is expanding its workforce and routes

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

As the summer travel season peaks in Hawaii, Alaska Airlines is hiring employees at unprecedented levels, expanding direct flights to the state and taking further steps to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Read more

