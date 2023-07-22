Biden nominates Adm. Samuel Paparo as the top commander of Pacific Fleet
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adm. Samuel Paparo, above, if confirmed, will succeed Adm. John Aquilino as commander of INDOPACOM.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Stephen “Web” Koehler
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree