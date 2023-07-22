comscore Biden nominates Adm. Samuel Paparo as the top commander of Pacific Fleet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Biden nominates Adm. Samuel Paparo as the top commander of Pacific Fleet

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Adm. Samuel Paparo, above, if confirmed, will succeed Adm. John Aquilino as commander of INDOPACOM.

    Adm. Samuel Paparo, above, if confirmed, will succeed Adm. John Aquilino as commander of INDOPACOM.

  • NAVY Lisa Franchetti

    Lisa Franchetti

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Stephen “Web” Koehler

    Stephen “Web” Koehler

President Joe Biden nominated Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Samuel Paparo to be the top commander of all U.S. military forces in the Pacific, the White House announced Friday. Read more

