Court hearing to stop large-scale mosquito release project begins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Court hearing to stop large-scale mosquito release project begins

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO A Maui-based group called Hawaii Unites says a project aiming to save rapidly diminishing native Hawaiian honeycreeper forest birds from extinction needs more study.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Hawaii Unites and founder Tina Lia want to stop the release of incompatible male mosquitoes in rural areas of East Maui, including Haleakala National Park. A hearing was held Friday and will continue Aug. 15.

A court hearing opened Friday over an attempt to temporarily block state, federal and private conservation officials from releasing millions of mosquitoes into the wilds of Maui. Read more

