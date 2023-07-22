Court hearing to stop large-scale mosquito release project begins
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:58 p.m.
A Maui-based group called Hawaii Unites says a project aiming to save rapidly diminishing native Hawaiian honeycreeper forest birds from extinction needs more study.
Hawaii Unites and founder Tina Lia want to stop the release of incompatible male mosquitoes in rural areas of East Maui, including Haleakala National Park. A hearing was held Friday and will continue Aug. 15.