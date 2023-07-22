comscore Final approval given for $328M Hawaiian homesteads settlement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Final approval given for $328M Hawaiian homesteads settlement

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Plaintiffs in a nearly 24-year-old class-action lawsuit against the state over Hawaiian homestead claims should begin to receive their share of a $328 million settlement in September, after a final approval in court Friday. Read more

