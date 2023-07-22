comscore HPD responds to armed barricade at Kapahulu apartment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD responds to armed barricade at Kapahulu apartment

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division officers deployed a robot Friday at 465 Kapahulu Avenue.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division officers deployed a robot Friday at 465 Kapahulu Avenue.

Honolulu police took a person into custody Friday night following an hours-long barricade involving an armed occupant at a Kapa­ulu Avenue apartment building. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brandon Sacks and Darcie Patlidzanov

Scroll Up