HPD responds to armed barricade at Kapahulu apartment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police took a person into custody Friday night following an hours-long barricade involving an armed occupant at a Kapa­ulu Avenue apartment building. Read more

Honolulu police took a person into custody Friday night following an hours-long barricade involving an armed occupant at a Kapa­ulu Avenue apartment building. Police were seen entering a unit at around 9:30 p.m., and they left after a few minutes, apparently with a person in custody. The Honolulu Police Department did not respond to inquiries about the incident.

Police arrived at 465 Kapahulu Ave. just before 1:30 p.m., and closed Kapahulu Avenue in both directions between Date Street and Ala Wai Boulevard for much of Friday afternoon due to the reported barricade situation, which also required a response from HPD’s Specialized Services Division. Police also closed part of the Kainaina Avenue.

SSD could be seen responding to the fifth floor of the apartment building, where the barricade situation was taking place.

Peter Dela Cruz, 76, a resident and business owner at the building, said HPD evacuated the five-story building due to a possible explosive on the property, which is near the intersection of Kainaina Avenue.

Roommates Luna Huertas and Alex Hirst live in the building and were among the evacuated residents. They said they hear arguing from the barricaded unit regularly.

“We just hear them arguing and stuff all the time,” Huertas said. “We’ve been asked about them before. We had a cop come by last year asking about them.”

Joe Walker, who is visiting the roommates, said he saw a drunk person at the scene asking for help early Friday afternoon.

Other residents of the building have normally felt safe in the building and around some of the occupants of the barricaded unit, which is reportedly a one-bedroom apartment, but said there are some problematic people associated with it.

Residents say it’s the third time police have responded to a situation at the building in the past six months or so.

No injuries were reported Friday night. Residents were allowed back in the building before 10 p.m.

———

Star-Advertiser photographer Cindy Ellen Russell contributed to this report.