Destination Residences Wailea and Wailea Beach Villas has named Brandon Sacks its business development manager. Sacks has worked for leading real estate and vacation rental technology companies including Pacaso and Vacasa, where he excelled in sales and strategic partnerships. Before moving to Hawaii, Sacks held senior-level positions with RedAwning, a leader in vacation management channel technology. He has been a professional Realtor since 2010.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and Hilton Waikoloa Village announced the appointment of Darcie Patlidzanov as senior sales manager overseeing both resorts. Previously, she served as complex sales manager between Hilton Hawaiian Village and Hilton Waikoloa Village. Prior to joining Hilton, she was assistant front office manager at Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club. She also served as director of national accounts at Turtle Bay Resort. Patlidzanov was a 2017 Benchmark Platinum Club and Sales Incentive Trip winner and was nominated for Benchmark Platinum Sales Executive of the Year in the same year. She has also won Manager of the Year, Manager of the Quarter and other awards.

