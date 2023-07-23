comscore Column: Chance for sweeping and systemic change for housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Chance for sweeping and systemic change for housing

  • By Sterling Higa
  • Today
  • Updated 4:03 a.m.
  • Sterling Higa

    Sterling Higa

On Monday, Gov. Josh Green declared a housing emergency. Now it falls on journalists, advocates and concerned citizens to hold his administration accountable to produce housing that local families can afford. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Getting rid of cesspools

Scroll Up