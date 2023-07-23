comscore Column: ‘Right to refuse service’ leaves lasting scars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: 'Right to refuse service' leaves lasting scars

  By John M. Hayakawa
  Today
  Updated 3:53 a.m.
While the Star-Advertiser’s July 2 editorial cartoon with the immediately recognizable Jim Crow credo, “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone,” replacing the words that are actually emblazoned above the entrance to the U.S. Supreme Court — “Equal Justice Under Law” — may invoke cynical twitters from those following the recent misguided actions of the Court, for me, a deeper emotion from the past is invoked. Read more

